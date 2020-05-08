In a new national survey, 75% of families with children on the spectrum reported feeling severely disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, citing concerns about losing hard-won skills. Eighty-two percent said it has affected their child’s mental and emotional health.
When local families are unsure of where to turn, they call Milestones. Our team is working to assist families with their concerns in real time, connecting them with the right resources to keep their loved ones on track.
In these trying times, we want our community to know we are open for business.
Each week brings new concerns and challenges. The top questions we are receiving are: How can I work with my school to access the services my child needs? How should I approach extended school year services? What support is available to address feelings of anxiety, challenging behavior and meltdowns?
To address these important questions, Milestones has created a dedicated list of COVID-19 resources available at milestones.org featuring resources for school services, financial supports, mental health tips, and home-bound activities, among many more.
Our free autism Helpdesk continues to be accessible by phone and through milestones.org. Our consultations are now available through virtual telehealth means. Our staff is working with local autism providers, schools and county boards of developmental disabilities to assess their continued service and capabilities for our families.
Our biggest news is that the annual Milestones National Autism Conference will now be presented virtually June 11 to June 16, with on-demand sessions available through Aug. 31, with new drastically reduced registration rates. In addition, as with all Milestones programs, financial scholarships are available.
Milestones remains dedicated to our mission of supporting the autism community with evidence-based information. Working together we can provide support to those who need it most.
Ilana Hoffer Skoff
Executive Director and Co-founder