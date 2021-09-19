Aaron Millstone was appointed divisional president, digital transformation services of NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, according to a Sept. 2 news release.
In his new role, Millstone will work to “transform and create a community of digital transformation practices focused on modern applications, data intelligence and automation, cloud transformation, customer experience and enterprise application services,” the release stated.
Prior to his appointment, Millstone led Oracle’s North American cloud strategic services and partner organization. Before his tenure at Oracle, he spent 23 yeas at Accenture, where his roles ranged from architect and account lead to global offering lead for enterprise transformations and leadership in the Health and Public Services business unit.
Millstone is also a certified master technical architect and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
“I am delighted to be joining NTT DATA to drive the next phase of digital transformation growth into the market,” Millstone said in the release. “With a clear digital strategy and acquisitions of great companies like Acorio, Nexient and Hashmap, we are poised to deliver significant new capabilities and outcomes for our clients.”
Wayne Busch, group president of NTT Data Services’ consulting and digital transformation services, said in the release NTT DATA is “delighted” to have Millstone in the role.
“Aaron joins our team at a pivotal time when we are significantly expanding our digital business in response to client demand,” he said. “Aaron’s experience as a global executive who simplifies the complex and delivers transformational outcomes makes him a perfect match for our team. We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the NTT DATA family and for him to share his deep digital expertise with our global team and clients.”