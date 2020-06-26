At MOD: matter of design, we’ve specialized in unique and quality home furnishings as well as providing personalized interior design services for over six years. With new safety protocols put into place, we are ready and eager to welcome you back into MOD’s retail studio to browse our evolving inventory while our online store will continue to be updated daily as we receive new items.
Our design projects typically begin with an in-home design consultation where the designer visits your home to gather your project information including photos, measurements, style and budget. As we reopen our business, we will be offering virtual design donsultations as well as private in-studio design consultations outside of normal business hours.
Over the years, we’ve become proficient with designing from a distance, since many of our projects have been out-of-state homes. Our professional designers are trained to assist you virtually using FaceTime, photos, emails and our design software as we plan and execute with personalized service. For projects requiring in-home delivery, our white glove delivery team is prepared to safely and efficiently enter your home and is also offering Threshold Deliveries to your garage or porch if preferred.
We are all in this together. We truly appreciate all of the love and support we’ve received from our community, friends, and customers throughout the past two months. Thank you for continuing to support your local small businesses.
Whether you browse our online store, visit our retail store in person, or would like to schedule a virtual or private design consultation, we look forward to helping you create a home that you love!
Julie Pawlowski, Artist, Designer, Owner
Mobile: 440-503-9063
Showroom: 330-650-0004
Fax: 330-650-0012