Moskey Dental Laboratory, a family owned business for three generations, is celebrating our 95th anniversary this year. In all those years, we have never experienced a work shortage like we just had. As most of our dentist/clients were closed, our workflow came to a halt other than an emergency case every now and then.
With my team furloughed, I quickly realized just how much they support me daily in so many ways. Yet, having an empty building allowed us to have the laboratory cleaned literally from ceiling to floor, install LED lighting and fix the little annoying things we never have time to fix. We have implemented more stringent disinfection procedures and reached out to our dentist clients to prevent cross contamination between their offices and our laboratory.
The down time has also allowed us to examine our workflow, analog and digital work processes, and team strengths. I would not want to have to go through it again but having that much time to reflect has been extremely beneficial. As a result, we’ve made changes necessary to emerge a leaner, more prepared and ultimately better dental laboratory.
Rob Lash, President
