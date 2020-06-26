Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Moskey Dental Laboratory, a family owned business for three generations, is celebrating our 95th anniversary this year. In all those years, we have never experienced a work shortage like we just had. As most of our dentist/clients were closed, our workflow came to a halt other than an emergency case every now and then.

With my team furloughed, I quickly realized just how much they support me daily in so many ways. Yet, having an empty building allowed us to have the laboratory cleaned literally from ceiling to floor, install LED lighting and fix the little annoying things we never have time to fix. We have implemented more stringent disinfection procedures and reached out to our dentist clients to prevent cross contamination between their offices and our laboratory.

The down time has also allowed us to examine our workflow, analog and digital work processes, and team strengths. I would not want to have to go through it again but having that much time to reflect has been extremely beneficial. As a result, we’ve made changes necessary to emerge a leaner, more prepared and ultimately better dental laboratory.

Rob Lash, President

Work: 216-881-2800 or 800-669-9237

Fax: 216-361-0802

Moskeydental.com

2111 E. 36th St.

Cleveland, OH 44115

