From online yoga sessions to helping members relax during this difficult time to at-home mask-making for frontline workers in Cuyahoga County, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE) has created meaningful activities to maintain its mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As coronavirus has completely altered lives and closed our offices, we quickly adjusted operations while still doing our important work,” said Elaine Geller, NCJW/CLE president. “Our executive committee meets weekly via Zoom to brainstorm opportunities and make them happen so that we remain connected, productive and true to our mission of changing the lives of women, children and families.”
The organization now provides a weekly email graphic of actionable items and meaningful at-home activities members can take while at home. Opportunities have included educational webinars created in topics such as what Judaism has to say about current issues led by a Jewish educator; how to deal with anxiety caused by the unknown led by respected psychologists; and the progress of Congressional bills to curb domestic violence, including actions we can take from home to speed the bills along.
We are holding Zoom-a-brations. In May, we will be honoring our close to 600 volunteers via Zoom and recognizing our volunteers of the year with some surprises. The annual June meeting to introduce the new president, vice presidents and board will usher in the 126th Year.
We didn’t let the pandemic minimize our 125th anniversary year celebration. The NCJW-colored Terminal Tower, shining on April 21 in our signature blue and green, made our members proud as they saw it on social media and on WKYC-TV3 news.
NCJW is asking people to save their donations to Thriftique Showroom and Designer Dress Days, that support its programs and initiatives. Shoppers can still buy online on ebay, however at ebay.com/str/click4acause.
