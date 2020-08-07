Advertorial
Neue Auctions’ next major auction is a mid-century design auction with contemporary art scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. The sale is titled “What’s Neue Pussycat?” and catalog and bidding is online only, through three of the worlds top auction websites; Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and bidsquare.com. Details on Neueauctions.com.
Headlining the sale is an artwork by Pop Art icon Roy Lichtenstein, titled “Oval Office,” signed, numbered and dated with an estimate of $30,000 to $50,000 Commissioned as part of the Artists for Freedom of Expression Project.
The Modern auction will feature many other wonderful finds in the fine art category, to include works by Cleveland artists Viktor Schreckengost, Julian Stanczak, Claude Conover, Laurence Isard, Clarence Van Duzer, Tom Wilson, Phyllis Sloan, Algesa O’Sickey, Christopher Pekoc. Furnishings will showcase some excellent mid-century modern classics such as Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, Folke Ohlsson, Noguchi, Saporiti, Herman Miller, Hugh Acton, George Nelson and others.
Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted. Neue accepts single items, estates and collections, assisting clients in the complicated process of downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, muse-ums.
Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is always accepting consignments.
Neue Auctions
(Located inside the Ohio Design Centre)
23533 Mercantile Road, No.119
Beachwood OH 44122
216-245-6707