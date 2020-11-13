Advertorial
It’s been a busy 2020 at Neue Auctions. Normally, we have one auction every other month, however in 2020 we’ve had one every month to meet the needs of our community. Many clients’ properties sold so quickly this spring/summer, we had to move fast to assist them getting their items moved, evaluated and sold.
From Bratenahl to Canton to Akron and in between, Neue has been handling more estates than ever. From the initial walk through to the seller report with your proceeds check, our staff is always happy to assist you and answer your questions.
This year we also handled several lifetime collections. Recently, we handled a Beachwood collection of Icart & Erte serigraphs and bronzes, which was a huge success. Our hammer prices topped local auction sales and those at Heritage in Dallas, who had an Erte auction the day before ours. Now we are selling a lifetime collection of Coach purses & bags from an estate in Akron.
In December, we have a lifetime collection of antique car mascots, a huge collection from one owner of miniature tea services in sterling and porcelain, and a charming large collection of antique Steiff stuffed animals.
We’ve been working safe and smart too so we may continue assisting those affected by the pandemic on multiple levels. The gallery recently expanded to meet the challenges of taking on entire estates and liquidations, and we’re now located in Suite 100 in Ohio Design Centre, which was the old and beautiful Donghia location for over 20 years. You may tour our new showrooms online through our social media presence.
In the new year, after a brief rest, we’ll start back and bring you another wonderful online auction filled with fine art & antiques. We hope to have another Mid Century Modern sale again in the spring. It was so much fun and our bidders loved it. We are always reviewing and accepting consignments daily for forthcoming auctions-we welcome you to contact us with your inquiries and a complimentary valuation.
We wish the readership of CJN the very best of holidays and good health in the new year.
Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted. Neue accepts single items, estates and collections, assisting clients in the complicated process of downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums.
Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is always accepting consignments.
Neue Auctions
(Located inside Ohio Design Centre)
23533 Mercantile Road, No.100
Beachwood OH 44122
216-245-6707