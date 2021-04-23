ADVERTORIAL
Next online auction for Neue Auctions is titled “May Modern” and will be held online on May 15, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. The online auction catalog is available on three of the world’s largest online bidding websites; liveauctioneers.com, and BidSquare.com. Details on Neueauctions.com.
Gathered from regional estates and longtime collectors including selections from the late Cleveland concert promoter Mike Belkin and his wife Annie. Covering a wide range of mediums and categories including Paintings, Sculpture, Works on Paper, Furniture, Art Glass, Ceramics, Enamel Work, and Jewelry. A few auction highlights include:
A Custom Designed Table by Wendell Castle, titled “The Check is in the Mail, “1988, Estimate: $30,000-$50,000
Original painting by Franz Kline, Untitled, Ink on paper, signed, lower right, c.1950, Estimate: $20,000-$30,000
One of three Milton Avery Woodcuts, “Hen,” 1954, color woodblock printed in yellow and black on Japan Paper, Estimate: $1,500-$3,000
Painting by Claude Venard (French 1913-1999) titled “Still Life with Sculpture”, Oil on canvas. Estimate $3,000-$5,000.
Le Pho oil, Still Life of Flowers, oil on canvas. Estimate: $6,000-$9,000
Arturo Pani designed Horsehair upholstered wingback chair, c.1950-60, Mexico City, Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.
A Philip and Kelvin Laverne Odyssey Coffee Table. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000
Fine Enamel Box by Kenneth Bates, “Homage to Art Deco,” Estimate: $1,000 $2,000 one of three.
Following the May 15 Modern auction, Neue will hold a timed auction the next day, May 16 starting at 2 p.m. of Donghia showroom furniture, lighting and accessories. These like-new showroom examples will be offered without reserves and estimated at a fraction of retail.
Neue Auctions is holding a Summer Estates auction on July 17. This auction includes fine antiques and furnishings from local estates. Neue welcomes your consignment and offers complimentary auction estimates and home walk throughs. The deadline to consign is June 25.
Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with items presented fully guaranteed and vetted. Neue accepts single items, estates and collections, assisting clients in the complicated process of downsizing, working with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums and continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging the current and next generation of collectors.
