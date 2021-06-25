ADVERTORIAL
Neue Auctions Summer Estates Sale is July 24, 2021!
Neue Auctions continues its hunting and gathering to bring online shoppers a fresh batch of wonderful art, antiques and estate goods for sale at online auction on Saturday July 24, beginning at 11 a.m. EST.
From Cleveland, Akron, Pittsburgh and Ann Arbor, Mich., estates and collections we have assembled an enormous selection of fine art and antiques and high quality, hard to find home furnishings. From 18th century, English and American to mid-century modern, smart shoppers will find so much to choose from.
Art highlights in the July sale include fine 19th century paintings from local estates, including artists Emilio Sanchez Perrier, M.F. de Haas and a wonderful large 19th century oil directly after Albert Bierstadt’s “Sunset California” of 1864. Mid-century works include three examples by Andre Gisson. A collection of modern paintings includes some truly interesting finds. We have prints by Henri Matisse and Charles Burchfield in our print category, along with examples by Louis Icart and Erte.
A large selection of estate sterling silver, American and English, make up 100 lots of the sale. You will find sterling flatware, candlesticks, jugs, mugs and more.
It’s not too late to add some interest to your garden as well! The sale includes a wonderful pair of antique cast stone lions with old mossy patina, and a colossal leaf mask planter that is absolutely fabulous!
Antique furniture, we have it. A selection of 18th century American furniture includes a Queen Anne figured walnut chest on frame, a Chippendale highboy, an Oxbow front desk and other fine American pieces.
There is simply too much to describe here, so please visit our fully illustrated catalog, which you can access at neueauctions.com as of July 9. We hope you will join us!
Neue Auctions (Located inside the Ohio Design Centre)
23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 100
Beachwood OH 44122
216-245-6707