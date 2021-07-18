CBIZ will open a new Class A office building in fall 2022. The building will be its new headquarters and maintain its Independence location.
“Today’s exciting announcement is the culmination of months of collaboration between CBIZ, the city of Independence and other local and state partners,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in a news release. “We’re proud to be part of a new, state-of-the-art building that embodies the core values at the center of our CBIZ culture, embraces the future of work and reaffirms our commitment to Ohio and the region.”
CBIZ’s lease for its current headquarters ends in February 2022. According to the release, a primary driver of its decision to change locations was the company’s desire to modernize its headquarters after lessons learned from working through COVID-19.
“I’m grateful for CBIZ’s longstanding commitment to our community,” Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz said in the release. “This project presents an exciting opportunity for our city, and given their civic contributions over the past two decades, it’s only fitting CBIZ is at the heart of our continued growth.”
The new building will occupy close to 50,000 square feet at the 125,000-square-foot development site located on Rockside Woods Boulevard North in Independence, according to the release.
“The selection and design of our new headquarters site represents an opportunity to reimagine how we can best support our people, clients and business,” Grisko said in the release. “We are proud to stay in Ohio and Independence and look forward to remaining a valued civic partner for years to come.”
The CBIZ team will work remotely from February 2022 until the new facility opens.