Neptune Plumbing in Bedford Heights announced April 11 that Northern Ohio Plumbing in Eastlake will be joining their team, effective immediately.
Northern Ohio Plumbing has served the Northeast Ohio region for over 50 years. With the new arrangement, Neptune Plumbing will be able to further extend its delivery of quality, cutting-edge services to customers throughout Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
“The addition of the Northern Ohio Plumbing staff strengthens our presence in Northeast Ohio and gives us a timely addition to our quality team who share common goals, experiences, talents and reputations,” Adam Wallenstein, co-president of Neptune Plumbing, said in the release. “For 65 years, the leadership of Neptune Plumbing has been dedicated to building a customer-centric company that offers efficient, high-quality plumbing services. Those are traditions we highly value, and which we will continue to exhibit. We’re thrilled to welcome Northern Ohio Plumbing’s talented workforce into the Neptune family to better serve the region.”
The announcement comes during an increasingly tight labor market when it’s difficult to find skilled workers and a critical need for strong talent exists, and the collaboration will take Neptune to more than 100 employees, the release stated.
Named a top workplace by The Plain Dealer for the past three years and a recent recipient of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year East Central Award, the collaboration provides tremendous momentum for Neptune’s next phase of growth, according to the release.
“This is a time when pooling resources is critical, and we couldn’t think of another company that complements the work we’re already doing like Neptune Plumbing does,” Mark Wilson, vice president of Northern Ohio Plumbing, said in the release. “I’m thrilled that we’re going to be providing the community with more access, more resources and more knowledge to deliver plumbing needs.”