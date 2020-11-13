Advertorial
Amy Finkenthal of Noteriety Invitations in Beachwood has been printing and designing invitations for 30-plus years. Amy is incredibly creative and has so much fun using her artistic mind printing invitations and accessories for hundreds of simchas throughout the years.
Amy’s customers are so loyal to her that many of them have used her from their baby announcements all the way through their bar/bat mitzvahs, and ultimately for their wedding invitations. Amy loves helping customers turn their vision into reality so that their memories will last a lifetime. She has quite the knack of catering to each customer’s individual needs to help ensure that each event is unique.
Amy’s fun, patient and warm personality makes the total experience seamless. Amy has always been able to keep up with the various industry changes by continuously offering new designs and ideas. While Amy is scheduling in-person appointments, Zoom and FaceTime consultations are also available. Following the consultation, Amy will put together a custom package of hard samples for her clients. Amy understands that these are challenging times and is armed with ideas to ensure that her customers are able to celebrate their special event safely.
Noteriety Invitations
216-839-0000