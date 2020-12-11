Advertorial
Nothing makes a celebration sweeter than Nothing Bundt Cakes in South Euclid – Ohio’s only kosher dairy, non-cholov yisroel Nothing Bundt Cakes location.
Choose from 10 delicious flavors and four different sizes, each crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We have a great selection of Chanukah-themed cake decorations and retail gift items to help you bring joy to your celebrations.
To ensure your safety, we limit the number of guests in the bakery. We offer curbside pickup, no-contact delivery, and even a convenient drive-thru on those extra busy holidays.
Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Make everyone’s day by making your way to your South Euclid Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery.
Nothing Bundt Cakes – South Euclid
13949 Cedar Road
South Euclid, H 44118
216-243-0430
southeuclid@nothingbundtcakes.com
Easy online ordering at NothingBundtCakes.com
Certified by Cleveland Kosher