Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Nutrition Reality LLC is open for business via telehealth during this time of social distancing.  

Jane Korsberg is an experienced, registered and licensed dietitian/nutritionist who has successfully worked with a variety of patients on wellness and disease prevention/control, including diabetes, overweight/obesity, cardiovascular diseases and gastrointestinal disorders.

Nutrition Reality LLC is a provider for many insurance carriers. If you have any questions about our services, please feel free to contact us via telephone

440-349-3873 or email NutritionRealityLLC@gmail.com. In addition, you may visit our business Facebook page atfacebook.com/NutritionRealityLLC

Wishing you good health.

Jane Korsberg, MS,RDN,LD,FAND

Owner, Nutrition Reality LLC

Promoting Wellness and Disease Prevention

