If you are confused and don’t have the time or desire to go through the car buying process, Ohio Concierge Auto Purchasing is able to do it for you. I offer a complete car buying service that provides expert solutions for all of your car buying needs. It’s easiest to think of me as your personal car shopper, just like working with a Realtor or travel agent, but for cars. Working at your pace, I can give you unbiased advice on different makes and models, options, and accessories. Once I have all of your requirements, I locate the perfect match and negotiate all aspects of your deal, including the price (new, used, or lease), your trade-in, financing and any extras such as extended warranties. All you have to do at the end is sign papers and drive away.
Working with me is different from working with the traditional car “broker” who sells from a set dealer network and tells clients that their service is “free.” What the client doesn’t realize is that the dealer pays a commission to the broker and the client ends up footing the bill through a higher price on the deal. As your personal concierge looking out for your best interests, my fee is transparent and is paid directly by you. That way, there is no conflict of interest between the dealer and me. Because of this, I am free to search in all 50 states to find you the right car at the right price, and I am able to work with clients nationwide. You will save time and money and buy with confidence when you work with Ohio Concierge Auto Purchasing. Most people would rather get dental work than buy a new car, so clients hire me to take the stress and aggravation out of the process. It would be my pleasure to make your car buying experience easier.
Ohio Concierge Auto Purchasing
Barry Irwin, Owner
330-212-1245
ohioconciergeautopurchasing.com