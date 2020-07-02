Painting Solutions Ohio

Advertorial
Our professional teams of residential house painters and commercial contractors are excited to offer impressive upgrades to the interior or exterior of your residential and commercial property. Consistently completing projects in an efficient manner at fair rates, we pride ourselves on helping you make informed decorating and painting decisions that you can delight in for years to come. We only use high-quality paints offering benefits such as moisture resistance, mildew resistance, flexibility, color fastness and low odor.
Your home is more than a place you return to every evening; more than a shelter. Your home is where your life happens, where your days begin, and where your family’s personality can take flight through color, creativity and design. A fresh coat of paint – whether interior or exterior – can not only transform your home’s entire appearance, but also how you look at your home and how your family feels in it. Personalization and an enhanced curb appeal starts with color and the expert house painters at Painting Solutions can bring your vision and preferences to life.
From small businesses, medical facilities and schools, to high rises, apartment complexes and hotels, our painting contractors have extensive commercial experience. Best of all, our flexible work schedules – including nights and weekends – ensure minimal disruption for your business operations.
In addition to our home, condo and apartment painting services, we offer a wide array of other residential repair, maintenance and restoration services.
We offer an array of interior services from painting and staining to drywall installation and repair to interior carpentry and cabinet refinishing. We also refinish and install hardwood flooring. We also offer an array of exterior services from exterior painting and carpentry to pressure washing, deck restoration and cedar shingle roof restorations.
Our work is not truly complete, until you’re satisfied. Ready to get started?
Call us today: 440-342-4552
Painting Solutions Ohio
440-342-4552
contact@paintingsolutionsohio.com