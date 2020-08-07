Advertorial
Medications are a critical part of maintaining good health, but so is good nutrition. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, however, we know that not everyone in our community has access to good nutrition. Our local food banks are reporting massive increases in demand for meals.
This strain on food banks is just one of the many signs that we are living through an historically challenging time. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our lives in ways we could not have imagined six months ago. According to the Ohio Department of Health, over 3,500 Ohioans have lost their lives, 482 here in Cuyahoga County alone. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that unemployment in Northeast Ohio has nearly tripled since January, representing nearly 70,000 people newly out of work.
It is when we are hit the hardest, however, that our ability to join together as a community matters the most. As a local business owner and healthcare provider, I’ve seen the enormous challenges this pandemic has raised, and I am proud of how the different communities my business is part of have come together to aid each other.
My pharmacy, Parafill, wants to do its part. This is why we are partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for our “Meds for Meals” campaign. During the campaign, we will be do-nating one meal to a fellow Clevelander in need through the Food Bank for every prescription that we fill. By switching your prescriptions to Parafill, you will not only be supporting a local business, you will also be helping to feed a fellow Northeast Ohioan in need.
We hope that you can help us reach our goal of donating at least 1,000 meals during the cam-paign. If you want to join Parafill Pharmacy, or learn more, visit us at parafill.com/cares, or call us at 216-260-1300.
