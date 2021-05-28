ADVERTORIAL
The story of Paris Home Health Care began in 2004, on my first day as a nursing assistant … the day I found my life’s purpose. Bringing comfort to those I was caring for brought me great satisfaction. Back in 2016, when my daughter was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 14, I decided it was time to increase my skills, so I went back to school and became a licensed practical nurse.
Throughout my career working with the elderly and infirm in a variety of settings, including memory care units, assisted living facilities, hospitals and other similar environments, I witnessed many of the issues that plague this industry. I knew I could do better and set out to start an agency that is client centric. Paris Home Health Care believes in treating our clients and staff as family. We only hire the highest-quality caregivers who bring the best of themselves so our clients can feel comfortable while aging in place.
Mrs. Parker
Paris Home Health Care
200 Auburn Drive, Suite 274
Beachwood, OH 44122
Primary: 888-416-9889
Secondary: 216-514-8499