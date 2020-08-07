Advertorial
At Park Opticians, we know that in unclear times, 20/20 vision is more important than ever.
That’s why we’re pleased to continue to offer Cleveland’s best optometry services and the city’s widest selection of unique and hard-to-find exclusive frames.
At both our Fairmount Circle and Landerwood locations we’re taking extra safety precautions:
• Mandatory mask wearing for all employees and patrons
• Free masks available at both locations
• Strict product disinfection after and before each new frame try on
• Rigorous surface disinfection
• Curbside drop-off and pickup service
Stand out on your Zoom calls with the perfect set of frames.
Our adjusted hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are closed Wednesday and Sunday.
We look forward to seeing you.
Park Opticians
Fairmount Circle
20670 John Carroll Blvd.
University Heights, OH 44118
216-371-3242
Landerwood Circle
30749 Pinetree Road
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-360-9955
parkopticians.lander@gmail.com