Well, this is the new normal. However, while some things have been put on hold, life goes on.
We go to the grocery store, we see a doctor, we work and we plan ahead for the future. We have holiday and Shabbat services, celebrate milestones and just be together. I have done all these things since this pandemic hit us.
I am grateful for the technology we have today because it allows me to buy groceries online if I don’t want to go out, hear services, see my family and friends via Zoom, Skype and Facetime. The work does not stop in the real estate business, either. Weekly Zoom meetings keep us informed about ever-changing market conditions, house showings involve masks, gloves and sanitizers. I have been doing virtual house showings as well.
People are still planning to upsize, downsize or find their dream home. As a seasoned real estate professional and now a much more tech-savvy individual, here’s where I come in.
Peggy Garr
Realtor Howard Hanna