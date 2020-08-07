Advertorial
For expert tailoring at reasonable rates, Peter’s Tailor Shop in University Heights is the place to go. We have been in business at this location for the past 20 years and have been providing University Heights residents and beyond with quality alterations and repairs on all types of garments. Peter Uhlir is a Master Tailor and has over 50 years of tailoring expertise and caring for your fine garments. We specialize in all formal occasion tailoring and custom suits. Make sure your dress or suit fits perfect for your next special event.
What customers are saying: Sarah S.: I live in Lakewood now and still drive all the way to Peter’s to get my alterations done. I have never had any issues. I noticed there are customers that have been going to Peter’s for years. They will work with you if you are in a bit of a time crunch. They also will give me reasonable expectations and suggestions to make it look better.
L. Edwin C.: Had a last minute tailoring job that needed to be done. I was quickly welcomed by the staff.
COVID-19 update:
We are open.
Please continue to adhere to social distancing recommendations.
• Hand sanitizer is available at the counter.
• 2 (two) people in the store at a time.
• Maintain 6 feet distance to others.
• Wear a mask.
We are committed to the health and safety of our employees and customers and are adhering to the government mandates. Our changing rooms are wiped down after each use.
Please call to check on the progress or completion of your garments so that we may best serve you while adhering to social distancing requirements.
Be safe.
Hours: Tuesday to Friday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
2257 Warrensville Center Road
University Heights, OH 44118
216-932-9797 • 216-932-9798