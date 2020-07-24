Advertorial
It’s summer, albeit a very different summer. Let’s make the most of it.
Here’s a list of favorite backyard activities and the perfect Pierre’s Ice Cream treats to add to the fun.
Gather ‘round the campfire
Summer evenings around the campfire are always fun. Gaze at stars and enjoy s’mores. Pierre’s style. Serve Pierre’s Campfire Toasted S’mores atop ice cream cones or sandwich a serving between a pair of graham crackers. Or, build a sundae that begins with Pierre’s irresistible Classic Vanilla, Vanilla Bean or French Vanilla. Made with fresh, high-quality ingredients to delight you with every spoonful, there’s nothing “plain” about our vanillas.
Family picnic
Move dinner onto the deck, to the picnic table or a blanket in the shade. After dinner, serve your favorite Pierre’s Ice Cream flavors. Why not try something different, like Black Cherries & Chocolate Chunks, Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Crunch or Everything But the Kitchen Sink? Easy. Delicious. Total satisfaction.
Backyard ballgame
Sports channels are showing classic ballgames on television, but some of our favorite classics took place in our own backyard stadiums with a Wiffle ball and bat. Make a playlist of everyone’s favorite walk-on music. Share a Pierre’s 30-pack Assorted Novelties box or Pierre’s 10 pack Ice Cream Sandwiches (available in four flavors: vanilla, chocolate, sea salt caramel and peanut butter). There’s something for everyone.
Ice cream floats
Cool down a hot afternoon with ice cream floats. Coke float or root beer? Pierre’s Rainbow Sherbet with lime soda? Orange pop with Pierre’s Classic Vanilla Ice Cream? Try a Brown Cow made with root beer and Pierre’s Chocolate Ice Cream. The possibilities are endless and so is the fun.
Pierre’s Ice Cream ... made fresh ... every day ... in Cleveland.
Pierre’s Ice Cream Company
6200 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44103
216-432-1144