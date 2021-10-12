Pinecrest will welcome four new tenants to its Orange mixed-use development: Kitchen Social, Fount, Sand Pebbles and Clay Luxury Kids, Fairmount Properties said in an Oct. 7 news release.
“Pinecrest diligently works to bring the Northeast Ohio community the best offerings possible,” Adam Fishman, principal of Fairmount Properties, which developed and operates Pinecrest, said in the release. “The addition of these shops and eateries continue to fulfill this goal with diverse, best-in-class tenants.”
Kitchen Social, an Ohio-owned eatery operated by Brian O’Malley, is prepping for a spring 2022 opening. Offering a chef-driven menu, offerings include American and international items, which are all made in-house. Rob Clarke, general manager of Pinecrest, said in the release that Pinecrest is “thrilled” to bring the “open-air tavern concept” to the Cleveland-area. It will open next door to Williams Sonoma in a 4,000-square-foot space.
Fount, which is slated for an October opening, is a design house based out of Cleveland that focuses on leather bags and accessories. Its Pinecrest pop-up shop will take up 1,000 square feet across from REI.
“Fount is the epitome of the offerings Pinecrest aims to bring our community, so we are thrilled to partner with Fount to create a home here,” Fishman said.
Sand Pebbles, an Asian restaurant based in Aurora, will open its Pinecrest location this winter, according to the release. It will take up more than 1,400 square feet next door to The Candle Studio. The menu will feature fresh ingredients from local farmers markets and fresh seafood delivered daily from providers around the world.
“Sand Pebbles, currently only in Aurora, is known as one of the best Asian restaurants in Ohio,” Clarke said.
Clay Luxury Kids is scheduled to open before the 2021 holiday season, and founded by former Northeast Ohio resident Valerie Thomas. She now lives in Atlanta, where she first opened the store, which focuses on trendy toddler and school-age apparel, according to the release. Slated to take up more than 2,000-square-feet across from Urban Outfitters, Clay will also host brands like Freshly Picked, Tenth & Pine, Doe a Dear, Mini Swagg, ML kids, Haus of JR, Noahs Ark, Melissa, Yo Baby, Orcas & Lucille, Superism, Appaman and Mini Rodini.
“Clay Luxury Kids is a premier household brand in Atlanta and online. We welcome Clay Kids to Pinecrest to become the leading children’s store in Northeast Ohio,” Clarke said.