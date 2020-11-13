Advertorial
Premier Cleveland Investing is a fully licensed real estate team with Century 21 Homestar that specializes in buying and selling investment properties throughout Cuyahoga, Summit and Lake counties. We bring investors both on and off-market properties and sell their current inventory to help them achieve diversification through real estate. Our focus is on strategic 1 to 16 unit multifamily investments as well as single family portfolios. Not only that, but the investors we work with truly care about their properties and the tenants who live in them, so it is a win-win all around: we help investors secure the best investment and they, in turn, provide the best possible living experience for the people who live in them – this is the most important thing to us.
Premier Cleveland Investing was created out of a necessity and a gap in the market for investor-focused real estate agents here in Cleveland. Investing in property is vastly different than traditional home buying and you really want an expert in the investment space to do it properly. Our tagline is “For Investors, By Investors” because we also invest in real estate (20-plus unit apartment buildings), so we are immersed in the space 24/7. We work with our clients to guide them throughout the entire sourcing, buying, renovating, selling, and renting out process as well as connecting them with our local contacts that we have vetted over time.
This year alone, Tal Tamir – the owner of the company – has helped his clients buy and sell over 145 units with a total sales volume of almost $8 million and is projected to hit $10 million by the end of the year. Tal grew up watching his grandfather, Peter Rzepka, working in real estate and knew early on this was what he was meant to do as well.
Premier Cleveland Investing
Tal Tamir
216-870-8687