Progressive Benefits Agency, Inc., a group benefits brokerage firm based in Solon that specializes in solutions for small group and middle market clients, was acquired by international insurance broker and consultant NFP, the companies announced April 15.
PBA’s staff will move to join NFP’s Independence office, where PBA President Kevin Lurie will become senior vice president of NFP, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to be joining the NFP family,” Lurie said in the release. “We’ve worked hard to build something special by delivering meaningful benefits solutions and hands-on attention to our clients’ needs. As part of NFP, we have an opportunity to do even more for our clients with an organization that continues to demonstrate a commitment to growth, expertise and people.”
said Jim Dustin, a managing director in NFP’s Central region, said in the release, “It’s great to welcome the PBA team and further build out NFP’s capabilities in the Central region. I look forward to working with Kevin to identify opportunities for growth and support his efforts to introduce NFP’s breadth of expertise and resources to his current and future clients.”