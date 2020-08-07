Advertorial
COVID-19 has not necessarily spurned new technology in health care, but it sure sped along the widespread adoption of virtual care options. Virtual health encompasses solutions that are aimed at col-lecting meaningful data between in-person visits and enabling in-person visits to be done over an internet connection.
One sector of the health care ecosystem that has not jumped on this trend, however, is the orth-pedic market. Specifically when it comes to physical therapy; therapists have been hesitant to embrace technology to engage patients between sessions and augmenting their typical outcomes and patient satisfaction. COVID-19 made the dependence on brick and motor and in-person visits obvious to all therapy practices as many have found themselves without patients completely.
Though hard hit now, these dominoes were set in motion about five years ago or more when the average commercial insurance plan shifted payment onus much more on the patient than ever before. High co-pays, huge deductibles and large monthly contributions made healthcare choices seem to only favor the must have over the prevention and services perceived as perhaps “luxury” items. Specialists like therapists where patients needed to come in several times per week for a month or more felt these insurance changes the most.
This is where PT Genie comes and virtual therapy option is not in the lamp anymore. PT Genie solves these issues for physical therapy of cost savings, reducing costs to patients, improving outcomes, improving access to quality care, and allowing a viable virtual option to managing therapy between the appointments and remotely.
PT Genie is an integrated technology solution with your actual therapist on the other side of the monitor (through monitoring and live telhealth options) making sure you can complete your therapy program at your home, on your time, on your terms with close monitoring, feedback and best of all: optimal results. PT Genie is available for physical therapy practices, orthopedic surgeons, home health, employee health and capitated systems. PT Genie allows therapists to con-nect to their patients anytime, anywhere.
PT Genie
240-847-3509