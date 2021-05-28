ADVERTORIAL
I have been part of the Ohio Design Centre since it opened in 1981 and have owned my own showroom since 1996. After 40 years it is time to enjoy life!
I have especially enjoyed working with my many vendors, retail dealer accounts, interior designers and clients of same, friends in the Ohio Design Centre, everyone at Davis Development and all that have been a part of the sales I have had over the years. My next adventure will begin after June 30.
All items from CR Laine, Woodland Furniture, Nathan Anthony, Chaddock, Christopher Guy and other vendors are marked down and offers will be considered.
The showroom has many Tufenkian 3-by-5 rugs and 2-by-3’s by Tufenkian, New Moon Rugs, Wool & Silk Rugs and New England Collection.
Thank you one and all and for all your business and friendship over the years and hope to see you down the road soon!
Cheers,
Bob Shea
R.W. Shea & Co.
Fine Furnishings for Distinctive Homes
Ohio Design Centre
23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 115
Beachwood, OH 44122
Voice: 216-591-9950 | 800-797-4324
Fax: 216-591-9953
E-Mail: bob@rwsheaco.com