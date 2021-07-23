ADVERTORIAL
Fellow Northeast Ohioans, I’d like to reintroduce you to Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted, Cleveland Motorsports and Porsche North Olmsted – now proud members of Rafih Auto Group.
Rafih has represented the world’s brands in Canada and the U.S.A. for over four decades. Since the beginning, we’ve strived to serve you with the most luxurious automotive experience.
Like any successful business, our dealerships have gone through an evolution over time and I have personally been here to guide them toward constant improvement. I started with Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted in 2008 and today serve as Vice President of Operations for the Rafih Auto Group, Cleveland. I oversee Mercedes-Benz, EQ, AMG, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maserat and Bentley.
Why choose us? We have fun, develop true bonds with clients and nurture long-lasting relationships. We offer benefits you won’t find anywhere, like our No-Haggle, Worry-Free pricing and our 5/30 Guarantee, or airport valet pickup, where we’ll pick up and service your car while you’re traveling, then bring it back to the airport before you land.
From our exquisite lounges to the MBNO coffee bar, your experience is our priority. Expect luxurious facilities, top equipment, and certified service professionals. We offer complimentary loaners and we’ll even arrange valet pick-up and delivery from anywhere, and our mobile service means you don’t have to leave your driveway for maintenance.
We’re committed to giving back to the community. Our executives serve on boards and committees of area non-profits and our associates are encouraged to volunteer with charities of their choosing.
You have my promise – no matter why you’re stopping in to visit us, you can expect an Above and Beyond experience, each and every time.
If you have any questions, I invite you to contact me directly.
Matt Youssef
VP of Operations
Rafih Auto Group, Cleveland