Do you or someone you love need help with Home Health Care?
I was raised by a family of entrepreneurs and inherited their passion of caring for others. As a young, single mother, founding Rent a Daughter was the perfect solution for my daughters and the seniors I served. My mother helped with the girls, allowing me to work two shifts. Since 2003, Rent a Daughter has been caring for seniors in their homes where memories are made. Our client’s families have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are safe and happy. You have a lifetime of memories in your home, and we know you want to stay there as long as possible. At Rent a Daughter we understand that living at home can present many challenges in your senior years and loved ones cannot always be there to help! Home health care provides a solution.
Our Mission: “To ensure a better quality of life for seniors and their families by providing dependable, affordable care. To maintain an independent lifestyle for loved ones, regardless of age and health issues.”
Rent a Daughter is committed to providing advanced and specialized services for clients, specializing in Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and can provide a planned program designed for each individual based on a personal assessment of their needs.
Our staff operates in a loving caring manner-we’re your extended family. Staff are STNA, CPR and first aid certified, whether you need a few hours or 24/7 care.
Nadine Glatley
Rent a Daughter Senior Care Services
