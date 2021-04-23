ADVERTORIAL
The physicians of Retina Associates of Cleveland are excited to announce that we have officially moved into our new location at 24075 Commerce Park! This new office is located near the corner of Commerce Park and Chagrin Boulevard, behind KeyBank.
Our expert team of ophthalmologists specialize in the treatment of all diseases of the back of the eye, or retina, and are considered among the top specialists in the country for medical and surgical procedures of the retina. They are actively involved in clinical trials and medical research in order to develop, evaluate and offer to our patients new and promising treatments for retinal diseases.
Our practice has grown since Dr. Lawrence Singerman began his office in Beachwood in 1974! We now have 13 convenient neighborhood offices throughout Northern Ohio and 15 retinal specialists. Our diverse group of highly trained doctors allows us to maximize patient scheduling options and provide the best doctor and treatment plan to meet any patient’s need.
At Retina Associates of Cleveland, you will be treated like family. We pride ourselves on our friendly, professional, and skilled team members who will make you feel comfortable and keep you informed as to procedures and treatment recommendations by our physicians.
Common retina-related problems include age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment. More serious retinal conditions may require urgent treatment to prevent any loss of vision. If you experience a sudden loss of vision, flashes of light and/or a “veil or curtain” across your field of vision, and/or a sudden loss of peripheral vision, contact your eye doctor as soon as possible. Our Retina Associates doctors are readily available to help and can be reached by calling 1-800-4-RETINA.
It is out pleasure to serve the Beachwood community! We look forward to seeing you in our new office.
Retina Associates of Cleveland
24075 Commerce Park
Beachwood, OH 44122
1-800-4-RETINA