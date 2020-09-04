Advertorial
Whether you need to update your kitchen, redesign your bathroom, take down a load bearing wall, or you have a unique project that most companies will shy away from, look no further. RH Kitchen and Bath is the company for you. We can help you with all these projects and much more.
RH Kitchen and Bath is lead by its owner Randa Hilal, a structural engineer who can manage and supervise your project from start to finish. Starting with a concept, Randa can work with you on the design, material selection, construction and installation methods, building department permits, hiring and supervising the trades to get you to the finish line. You will enjoy the process as much as the end results.
Randa knows how stressful and inconvenient construction projects can be, so she started the company in 2009. She wanted to create a unique client experience where the design and construction are done by the same entity, where your list of needs and wants does not get lost in translation, and where you can truly say you enjoyed the experience.
Do not let the name of the company fool you, RH Kitchen and Bath can help you with all sorts of interior and exterior projects for your home.
In addition to kitchens and bathrooms, Randa can help you create a master suite sanctuary, remove walls to create a more open and inviting space, install a custom designed hardwood floor, and upgrade your windows and doors. Moving your second floor stairs or raising the ceiling of your entire second floor is possible too.
Wondering if we can help? Just give us a call or email us so we can discuss your project.
rhkitchenandbath.com; contact@rhkitchenandbath.com; 440-248-0530.
RH Kitchen and Bath
34194 Aurora Road, No. 116
Solon, OH 44139
440-248-0530
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon