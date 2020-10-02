Right at Home; In Home Care & Assistance

Advertorial
Because they live helping adults stay independent, Rabbi Shalom Plotkin and his wife, Elise Braverman-Plotkin, established a Right at Home franchise in Beachwood in 2014. Today, they stay active in the community by helping hundreds of seniors a year, and through their charitable work.
Based in Omaha, Neb., Right at Home provides nonmedical in-home care to people living at home, in nursing homes or assisted living.
They moved from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, where Plotkin was the rabbi of Beth Israel Congregation, to Beachwood seven years ago to be closer to Braverman-Plotkin’s family. She grew up in Shaker Heights. The Plotkins serve clients throughout the east side of Cleveland and in Chagrin Falls from their offices in Beachwood, and Highland Heights.
A native of Silver Spring, Md., Plotkin also serves as a chaplain part time at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center, but his full-time work is his Right at Home franchise.
While four nurses advise the couple in their business, they don’t provide medical services to their Right at Home clients. Rather, the Plotkins, after an initial visit in person, hire caregivers for personal care services or “homemaker companion” for our clients living with dementia, sending employees to the homes of those in need and even helping them provide clients with transportation to “wherever they need to go.”
Their employees undergo rigorous vetting and training. “A big part of what we do is we’re very selective in hiring, and hands-on in managing our home care aides,” Plotkin said. “We spend a lot of time in recruiting but also in the background checks and introductions, nobody wants a stranger in their home. And we’re super careful with infection control in the age of Covid.”
“We want our clients to be comfortable and confident with what we’re doing; we spend a lot of time in making the right match.”
