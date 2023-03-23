Savour Hospitality Restaurant Group is locally owned and operated by Cleveland native Malisse Sinito. The group is a collection of Cleveland’s finest dining destinations, all located in unique settings.
In 1992, Sinito opened the flagship restaurant LockKeepers, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. LockKeepers has received consecutive Wine Spectator Best of Awards of Excellence and is an OpenTable Diner’s Choice winner.
Malisse and Frank Sinito began their restaurant journey in 1988. Together they ran The River Pub, a busy neighborhood bar in a historic building with a rich 160-year history located on the bank of the Ohio and Erie Canal in Valley View, Ohio. In 1992, the River Pub was closed for two weeks while it was completely renovated and converted to the LockKeepers Inn. LockKeepers was named for its historic location on the bank of the Ohio-Erie Canal and its close proximity to Lock 39. The LockKeepers Inn was a quaint steakhouse with Italian specialties. Malisse ran the kitchen as the opening chef and Frank was the general manager. They both shared one simple objective: Serve the highest quality food with love, care and hospitality like you would offer in your own home. Nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley, the little restaurant was a success and soon outgrew its space.
In 1995, Malisse had semi-retired to raise three children. Frank took over the oversight of the restaurant while he was building a new company, Millennia, that owned and managed apartment buildings. In 2000, Frank acquired land on the other side of the canal (between the Erie Canal and the Cuyahoga River) and broke ground on Thornburg Station. Thornburg Station housed a brand new LockKeepers that opened in 2001, along with more retail spaces and new office space for Millennia Companies. The new LockKeepers was much larger than the previous space with soaring ceilings, banquet rooms, a wine cellar/private dining sommelier room that overlooked the main dining room, and a patio overlooking the Cuyahoga River. LockKeepers’ extensive wine program has maintained a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence since opening under the direction of Master Sommelier, John Unger.
In 2015, Millennia Companies started investing in downtown Cleveland office buildings to convert to apartment housing. The Garfield Building had an attached vacant bank space which was the perfect setting for a new restaurant. The opulent old bank at 623 Euclid Ave. was restored and transformed into the one-of-a-kind Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar. Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar opened Sept. 5, 2017. The bank’s lower-level vaults, once some of the largest in the country, were designed to create an ultra-exclusive private party space. Bank executives’ offices were converted to dining boardrooms and cocktail lounges available for private dining and parties. Antique fixtures and gilded tiles have been lovingly restored and are historic focal points of the new, eclectic decor. Marble Room has won numerous awards including Cleveland Magazine’s 2020 Silver Spoon “Best Fine Dining Restaurant,” “Best Downtown Restaurant” and “Best of Steak Restaurants in US” by Mashed.com.
In 2018, after Millennia Companies added Key Tower and the Marriott at Key Center to its portfolio, Il Venetian, St. Clair Ballroom, Savour Coffee and Creations and Marble Room Sushi were opened. Il Venetian, modern Italian dining by Venetian-born chef Alberto Leandri, was recently named “Best Italian Restaurant in Ohio” by 5ReasonstoVisit.com.
The Savour Hospitality venues offer a variety of private dining rooms from intimate boardrooms to lavish ballrooms, all featuring award-winning cuisine from a team of acclaimed chefs.
For more information or reservations, visit savourhospitality.com.
623 Euclid Ave., 3rd Floor
Cleveland, OH 44114