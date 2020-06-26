Schnurmann House, a not-for-profit apartment complex for seniors, where the lobbies, community rooms and social center are usually full with tenants out and about, active and participating in any one of the numerous activities and programs taking place daily, suddenly became quiet and deserted. As people carried out the stay-at-home order, we needed to find a new way to keep hope alive with the tenants and minimize the isolation and possible depression.
We started with a one page letter to the tenants providing information and it has evolved into a biweekly newsletter now called The Schnurmann House Schmooze. A contest was held to name the newsletter. The newsletter, translated into Russian as well, continues to provide information for the tenants but also includes games, puzzles, word scrambles, jokes, coloring contests and trivia. On occasion, the Schmooze has come with treats such as candy kisses, brownies, juice box, and even a small plant to give the tenants something to talk to and take care of.
The Schmooze also provides an opportunity for tenants to share stories from their lives such as graduation announcements, grandchildren’s birth announcements and engagement announcements. The Schmooze asks questions to promote thought and dialogue such as, asking tenants to share encounters they have had with famous people. We learned that our tenants have met so many entertainers, actors and sports legends. One of our tenants even sang on stage with the Lettermen and one had a conversation with King Hussein of Jordan on his ham radio.
Weekly, our tenants have been treated to a balcony “happy hour” complete with musical entertainment. Tenants come out on their balcony or to their window, with their drink of choice and get to escape for a brief time and enjoy socializing and entertainment from a distance. Even some of our board members have walked around to say hello.
Visit our website at schnurmannhouse.com to see pictures of our “happy hours.” We also have had to conduct business as usual as services still need to be covered, so staff have been coming in, each on a different day, for five hours, while also working from home on other days.
