Advertorial
Elder care companies make the same claims: they have caregivers who are well trained and not just in it for the money. What distinguishes us?
Senior Solutions is a locally owned and operated company run by someone who cares for the whole individual: you, your loved one, and your whole family. We offer compassionate, personalized, professional service and, as the owner and operator, I am involved personally with all those under my care. My associates and I have one goal: your satisfaction. If the time comes when you or a loved one needs assistance with daily living, you can have confidence in Senior Solutions to provide you with care that inspires independence, security and vitality.
We believe that every person deserves appropriate care, for the proper amount of time, in the proper setting. From help with bathing, dressing, grooming or medication reminders to 24 hour assistance, we have you covered.
Please note, our greatest priority is the health and well-being of our clients and caregivers. As a society, especially with regard to the elder population, we are facing unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19). As one of Cleveland’s top providers of home care services, we recognize that it is our obligation to take every precaution possible to protect this vulnerable population.. As such, our caregivers are following the recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All caregivers are engaged in infection control measures including: hand washing, wearing masks and cleaning all exposed surfaces.
Remember, potential exposure will remain lowest for those who can stay in their homes with limited outside contact.
We will work with you and your family to maintain this option.
Jamie Berns
Senior Solutions
216-925-3042