Couples facing divorce are also facing unprecedented challenges with the current pandemic. Currently, most courts are opening gingerly for in-person hearings or postponing contested cases. Judges are encouraging parties to resolve their cases without court intervention. My divorce practice focuses on resolution work – helping people end their marriages and achieve what’s most important to them by resolving disputes respectfully and constructively like mensches.
My clients want a “menschie” dissolution for their children’s sake as well as their own. They know that on-going conflict and hostility hurts children more than the divorce itself. Thanks to technology, I am able to continue mediations, collaboratives, lawyer negotiations and other constructive negotiation processes that help people end their marriages without the hostility and stress of nasty, costly litigation.
I’ve been using FaceTime for mediations and resolution/settlement conferences for years where one party was no longer in Cleveland and wanted to continue the process and conclude the divorce. Since March, it just made sense to seamlessly continue my on-going and new mediation, dissolution and collaborative cases on Zoom. We can all discuss issues in dispute, get any needed information, and come to agreement – virtually and safely.
Some folks actually prefer virtual meetings over meeting in the same room together. They like that there is no traffic or commute time, so I plan to offer virtual mediations/meetings after the social distancing protocols are no longer necessary. Plus, on a video call, everyone has to share responsibility to keep things moving constructively – no blaming, shaming, criticizing, or judging – or else someone might just hang up.
