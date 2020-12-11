Advertorial
It all started in 1955, when Leon, Bernie and William Smylie started Smylie Bros Inc, a local 120 Union pipe fitters’ firm that specialized in heavy commercial engineering projects. Since then, the Smylie name has been one of the most trusted and recognizable names in Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in Northeast Ohio.
Their classic slogan, “Service with a Smylie,” carries on today at Smylie One, a family business, built on integrity and trust. Now, the reputation of the company rests on the shoulders of William’s son, Steven Smylie and Gary Rosen, partners and brothers-in-law, who have worked together as a successful team for over 40 years. Together, they bring nearly a century of experience and expertise in all phases of HVAC, including residential and commercial.
All heating and cooling manufacturers recommend that annual inspections and maintenance be performed by a factory authorized company. These manufactures will not cover damage to their units due to improper or negligent maintenance. At Smylie One, a Bryant factory authorized dealer, all technicians are NATE Certified, meaning they’re qualified to work all systems that are installed. They will save you from any potential headaches due to breach of warranty. “We want to do a very complete and comprehensive professional Pro-Max tune-up and safety inspection. When we finish, our customer’s equipment is working as efficiently as possible as it did on day one.”
For innovative solutions to all of your HVAC and Plumbing needs, Smylie One has it all. Even through these uncertain past few months, they’ve been completely out doing their customer’s expectations, and always, with safety first. Their friends, family and past customers asked them for service the way it used to be, and they kindly obliged! As always, Smylie One promises to give you a personal touch – one that could only come from a tight-knit family operation such as their own.
Smylie One Heating,
Cooling & Plumbing Company
5108 Richmond Rd
Bedford Heights, OH
440-449-4328