Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses during and after the stay-at-home order. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their pandemic story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Solon Vein Clinic is committed to keeping our community healthy at this difficult time. At this time when emergency rooms and urgent care centers are full, Solon Vein Clinic is offering same-day urgent care appointments for lacerations that may require stitches, wounds, minor burns, and skin infections. Same day appointments are being offered but call prior to arrival.

Call 440-600-7675 to schedule your same day appointment and/or video consultation. Stay home, stay safe and we’ll all get through this together.

Mireille Astrid Moise, M.D.

Board-Certified General/Vascular Surgeon

