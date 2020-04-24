Solon Vein Clinic is committed to keeping our community healthy at this difficult time. At this time when emergency rooms and urgent care centers are full, Solon Vein Clinic is offering same-day urgent care appointments for lacerations that may require stitches, wounds, minor burns, and skin infections. Same day appointments are being offered but call prior to arrival.
Call 440-600-7675 to schedule your same day appointment and/or video consultation. Stay home, stay safe and we’ll all get through this together.
Mireille Astrid Moise, M.D.
Board-Certified General/Vascular Surgeon