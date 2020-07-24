Solon vein clinic

Advertorial
How to prepare for your first telehealth visit?
COVID-19 caused the retreat of nearly all of us inside to the confines of our own home. This has led to many inventive ways to continue the activities of daily life at home or virtually. Enter telemedicine.
While telemedicine has some limitations, it has been particularly helpful in patients managing chronic diseases or to obtain urgent visits while staying out of the emergency room. Since we are all navigating unchartered territory, here are some tips to help you get the most out of your telehealth visit.
1. Test the webcam and computer audio if using a computer or tablet. Download any software on your computer and ask the office staff if you are going to get a call, email or text link to join the visit. Disable alerts on your cell phone so you are not interrupted.
2. If your lighting and screen resolution is sub-optimal, take pictures of the concern ahead of time. This way decisions can be made quicker and eliminates the need for follow-up visits.
3. Choose your location wisely. Make sure the room is private, well-lit and in a quiet location of your home. Let family members know you are unavailable and need quiet. Privacy is key as your provider may ask you to reveal parts of your body for a physical examination. If you can, set up your device on a table, this frees your hands to remove clothing as needed.
4. Wear comfortable loose clothing to assist in physical examination. For a skin examination by a dermatologist, a robe might be best. Consider wearing a T-shirt and shorts for other visits. No bulky sweaters or tight leggings.
5. Ask your provider if you will be given an after-visit summary of the visit. Be prepared to take notes on follow-up instructions and repeat them to the provider to make sure you are clear.
Telehealth has ramped up fairly quickly and has been incorporated into normal health care practice. Despite the limitations, there is good reason to believe that it will remain part of our health care delivery system. These tips can help to make sure you get the best care possible.
