Advertorial
During this pandemic, we at Spaces Consignment Showroom have stepped up and followed the guidelines presented to us by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have included sanitizing our facilities and goods, mask wearing, and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff.
Mask wearing is a must for us, as we go into many client’s homes who are deemed most at risk. We are a family owned, and operated Consignment Showroom, which is a connoisseur in consignment world that offers a full consignment and donation service. We resell high-end home goods that include furniture, fine art, lighting and many unique collections that reflect the rich diverse communities that we serve.
We have a full range of services that also include: moving, packing, staging and clean-outs which contributes towards a more green and sustainable business practice. At Spaces, we strive to leave our customers 100% satisfied at the end of the job. Our guiding principles revolve around honesty and the pursuit of perfection on our jobs, no matter how large or small they may be.
Spaces history is rooted in our founder and President Trina Miller’s childhood, where she learned the art of trading and estate sales at the early age of 8. She assisted her family to raise funds for various organizations, which helped provide her this niche and expertise. These early experiences have allowed her to spend the last 50 years building this organization into what it is today, a ground-breaker in the consignment industry, alongside her faithful team & family. Spaces will continue to be a leader and pioneer in this industry as we work towards building a more innovation, sustainable and honest future.
Spaces Consignment Showroom
3355 Richmond Road, Suite 211
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-378-4900