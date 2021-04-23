ADVERTORIAL
In the absence of leadership, lead and others will follow. During this period of COVID-19, not only have we done that for our customers at Spaces, but we have stepped up, adapted and innovated our business to reflect the new environment Covid has left us blindly navigating. As challenging as it has been for us, Spaces has added newer services and concepts that will leave us growing long into the future. We have taken our entire operations online, added a high-end website and added new concepts such as Striving-Artists just to name a few of the changes.
During the first month of Covid, we took everything online by revamping our website, to include an always changing and updated product list. The website revamped allows for current or potential customers to view our services and see visuals of our operations in action. Our SPACES SELECT, evolved as the refinement of inventory consigned to Spaces Consignment began to escalate. As the demand for high-end product online continues to flourish our new site offers only select pieces from our showroom. From antiques to mid-century modern to exceptional designer furnishing, SPACES SELECT offers an attractive inventory of home furnishings that provides a new and select platform for all design enthusiasts.
Striving-Artists started as a need to change a negative connotation in the art industry to accurately reflect the job of artists in our society.It challenges the notion that artists are struggling/starving and allows people to view the artist as striving towards something that is beneficial to themselves and society at large. We now give them a platform to share their ideas by creating content for the web and a space to showcase their work in an effort to help them sell it as well. View spacesconsignment.com or spacesselect.com to view our company.
