St. Vincent Charity Medical Center is ready for increased need for behavioral health and addiction treatment services.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland has been at the forefront of providing acute behavioral health and addiction treatment for more than half of a century. The hospital’s Rosary Hall center of excellence offers inpatient detoxification services and intensive outpatient addiction care for those living and working in the city, as well as surrounding suburbs.
The psychiatric emergency department at St. Vincent (one of only two in Ohio) offers mental health crisis care 24-hours a day. Additionally, inpatient psychiatry units offer safe and supportive environments for patients dealing with mental distress. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the behavioral health team of caregivers treats each person with respect while working together to provide the care and assistance needed for each individual to achieve treatment goals.
During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and fear due to COVID-19, mental health issues and substance use disorders among people with these conditions are being exacerbated. According to Kaiser Family Foundation research, nearly half of adults in the United States have reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus.
Social isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is leaving people especially vulnerable, as addiction and relapse increase with stress and isolation. Most people in recovery rely on frequent in-person meetings, appointments and counseling to maintain their recovery.
At St. Vincent, one of the top priorities is to ensure access to care for people living with mental illness and addiction, whether they are in services now or new to the system. Throughout COVID-19, Rosary Hall has been offering addiction treatment telehealth visits for: intake services, intensive outpatient program, partial hospitalization program, individual counseling, medication-assisted treatment and after care group counseling. For all on-site services, including inpatient detoxification, St. Vincent is taking strident action to protect patients from respiratory illness exposure and ensure access to care. More information at stvincentcharity.com.
