We are all experiencing the uncertainty of this time. Temple Israelites miss seeing each other in person and pray for a time soon when we can all be together. Our shul is bolstered by the enthusiastic participation in online services, classes, and programs. Despite the challenges, Temple Israel is a community that remains very much intact and forges ahead with love and strength.
In response to the pressing needs of the moment, Temple Israel has convened the Pandemic Advisory Team, composed of expert leaders in our congregation to assist in guiding us through our immediate future plans. All decisions regarding when to re-open our shul and school, and how to do so safely, are being made in consultation with the Advisory Team.
This year ALL of our 5781 High Holy Day services will be held remotely. FIND full details on our wide variety of offerings from Temple Israel website, templeisrael.org. One thing you can count on is that there will be something for everyone. And all offerings will be made available through a wide range of applications – streamed live through our website and YouTube Channel, interactive via Zoom, or Facebook Live. Please join-in, all are welcome, it is as simple as a ‘click’.
Please let us know if you need help connecting virtually.
We wish you, and those you love, good health and hope to see you either virtually, or in person, soon!
L’shalom,
Amy Weisbach
Board President
Temple Israel
Administrative Offices
431 E. Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 866-0010
Jennah LC Scher
Executive Director