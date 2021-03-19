ADVERTORIAL
We’re coming for the title!
Home of no experience needed HIIT Cardio Boxing, training and self-defense facility.
House of Ohio’s Strongest Man!
1-2 slip, 1-2 punch is what you’ll hear when you walk into The Combination Challenge located in beautiful Beachwood.
This is how it works! Nina Diruggiero our head of marketing and choreography brings us a fresh new combination to master for the week. With co-founders and three premier muscle makers, Jordan Short and Kenny “Zoom” Winston at the helm, your team pulls each other together to have friendly competition within yourself and others to make and break goals.
This is how we come for the title! Not only are we here to be a proponent of a healthy lifestyle, but there is prizes to win for reaching the next level!
Speaking of next level, take your recovery to the next level as we ramp up or juice bar and muscle recovery in the works in a socially distanced layout.
Healthy lifestyle is what we invest in, as we all should. When you look good, you feel good, and it feels good to have those goals and moments captured with our in-house photographer; Ty Rodgers of j7w Multimedia is here to assist from our media department where we offer full photography, videography and Spectrum-certified to produce and distribute commercials for major networks. From live-streaming to drone aerial footage. Graduation pictures to full wedding and events coverage.
There’s too much to talk about! Curious to see what we do? Come on in, Sundays at noon we have a FREE intro session so no excuses!
Follow us on social media: @thecombinationchallenge
216-245-3726
thecombinationchallenge@gmail.com
@j7wMultimedia
440-317-3313
TyRodgers@j7wMultimediallc.com
3365 Richmond Road, Suite 238
Beachwood, OH