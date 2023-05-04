Hello, my name is David Brown, and our company bears my name, The David Brown Construction Co. We are a remodeling company specializing in interior remodeling, although we also do additions and other types of projects. With the pride I take in our office and field staff, I feel it’s important to put my name on our projects.
Our field staff operates on the principles of quality and a never-ending quest to offer our customers the best job possible. We feel we employ some of the best craftsmen in the area, be it carpenters, drywall, tile, flooring or painters. We simply do not do a “good enough” job.
Our office staff is committed to providing our customers with as seamless an experience as possible. Remodeling can be a daunting process, and our staff will make it as easy as possible for the customer to understand it and get through with a minimum amount of inconvenience and stress.
Our sister company, the Projects by DBC showroom, is a 1,678-square-foot collage of cabinets (from stock to custom), counter tops, tile and flooring. Our designer, Michelle, works out of the showroom and can design anything from a simple bath or kitchen remodel to an “over-the-top” dream project. We are current with the latest trends in the remodeling industry, and specifically the kitchen and bath part of the industry.
The showroom is in Pine Ridge Plaza at 5900 SOM Center Road in Willoughby. Stop in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 440-571-4199 and speaking to Nicole, ext. 101 or Michelle at ext. 105.
Please give us a try and let us show you what we can do.
The David Brown Construction Co. LLC
5900 SOM Center Road, Suite 16
Willoughby, OH 44094
Contact: Nicole Smith
440-571-4199
nicole@thedavidbrowncompany.com