A fellow business owner Ben Greenberg and I were talking through how COVID-19 was affecting our businesses. As a landlord, he was concerned about his safety and that of his tenants as he showed their occupied apartments for the future rental term.
The idea of doing a single video walkthrough for each property using my video capture app, SimplyTold, and sharing those videos immediately on our searchable web platform solved a lot of problems, and he tried the service.
“I went into the season worrying about how I will keep my tenants safe, how I will keep potential tenants safe,” Greenberg said. “The SimplyTold app has allowed me to rent my units, gather tenant testimonials, and frankly it’s been an easier rental season. Instead of multiple showings, I just do one tour. And it has allowed me to have my tenants participate and help sell my places. It’s been well worth the money.”
Right away, page views were through the roof, and within weeks every apartment was rented. For me, it’s gratifying to help a friend, and create new ways to do business for us both. I think digital and online businesses like mine have a great advantage to be able to pivot to different types of customers. While I can’t deliver my video storytelling service personally to seniors, in nursing homes and care facilities right now, individual families can certainly set up their own accounts to be able to share videos from anywhere in the country to be shared with their isolated seniors with computer access.
I just created some virtual arts programming that is going to be used by sixth to eighth graders in the Cleveland schools to learn video interviewing and production skills. It’s a new way of doing things and I think staying in business means being receptive to what needs aren’t being met with current solutions and finding ways to help out in those areas.
Natalie Bauman
Founder and CEO
The Digital Mosaic, LLC
216-570-0955
Streamlined video storytelling – from app to searchable platform in seconds