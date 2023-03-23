Owners Lozell, Maiya and Antonio Siler said from the beginning that they wanted their establishment, The Gentlemen’s Cave Luxury Barber Lounge, to be more than a barbershop and they are delivering on this unwritten promise to themselves and the greater Cleveland community.
When you enter The Gentlemen’s Cave, you immediately feel like this place is different. The trio designed the interiors, which are jaw dropping in their mix of beauty, drama and creative flair. Further, the services continue to set them apart from traditional barber shops – they offer haircuts, shaves, beard trims, MANicures, pedicures, facials, massage, waxing, and shoe shine.
The Silers also offer groomsmen packages for men planning on getting married, incredible customer appreciation events in their private lounge, featuring tastings from Floh Vodka and Sovereign Brands Wines & Spirits.
Beyond growing their business, the Silers are giving back to the community in big ways. The Gentlemen’s Cave team regularly participates in programs to teach young men “to be outstanding gentlemen,” and offer Teen Tuesdays to provide lower cost cuts, but also show them the value of looking their best in a supportive male environment. Having secured former Browns player, Mack Wilson, as a brand ambassador, even during the pandemic they were able to distribute 1,200 Thanksgiving turkeys and took eight families in need on a Target Christmas shopping trip. This past August, The Gentlemen’s Cave partnered with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, United Way, Klutch Sports, Cavs and Guardians for Garrett’s “Back to School Kickoff.”
With an unparalleled drive to provide luxury services and being a positive force in the community, the Silers are interested in business to business collaborations, so reach out and get to know one of Shaker’s finest businesses – email Lozell. And, gentlemen, book an appointment! All services and pricing are listed on their website and memberships are currently discounted for a limited time.
The Gentlemen’s Cave Luxury Barber Lounge
20306 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Cell: 216-452-6060 | Shop: 216-795–5512