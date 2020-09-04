Advertorial
Located in the heart of Beachwood since 1964, The Insurance Pad, LLC is not your average personal lines insurance agency.
Owner and chief protection coach Kim Rankin authors a blog called, “Now You’re Cooking with Insurance,” and cooks for the six-person office staff every week. Office visitors are often greeted with Keto blueberry cobbler, grilled chicken fajitas or pulled pork sliders – depending on the day.
Cooking and office culture aside, Rankin and her team of protection coaches believe in serving clients using the Golden Rule. They make it their mission to honestly counsel everyone who needs auto, homeowners, renters, motorcycle, pet, boat, RV and ATV insurance.
“We treat others how we want to be treated,” she says.
That mantra has helped The Insurance Pad, LLC build relationships since 1964 when founder, Alan Kogan started the American Auto Insurance agency to assist auto salesmen deliver vehicles. Long known as the go-to insurance agency for car dealerships, Mr. Kogan developed American Auto Insurance into a thriving business serving people across Ohio who needed fast, reliable, affordable car insurance.
In 2018, Ms. Rankin, a 30-year employee of American Auto Insurance, purchased the business after Mr. Kogan passed. She changed the name to The Insurance Pad, LLC to reflect the agency’s now full-service product line.
Today, The Insurance Pad, LLC guides people from all walks of life across Ohio on how to protect their assets and their lifestyles. The company’s protection coaches are sought after for their reputation as good listeners who take time to understand customer needs and then recommend solutions that offer the highest-value protection for lasting peace-of-mind.
The Insurance Pad, LLC is also a proud sponsor of the Beachwood Bison Athletic Boosters and The 24:in:24 benefitting A Special Wish Cleveland.
The Insurance Pad, LLC
216-464-3333