Hello, my name is Chimerea Porter. I am the CEO of The Porter Foundation of Ohio. I started my business on October 30, 2015. Accompanied by the help of obtaining criticism and advice from others; serving with safety along with quality care. We specialize in home care and transporting individuals to/from non-emergency medical appointments.
The Porter Foundation of Ohio is a woman-led company and accepting of everyone. All are welcome without risk of discrimination or biased judgment of religion, culture or appearance. As a unit, we handle each client with the utmost respect and guidance. Presumably, establishing a healthy relationship between our employees and clients is essential to running a successful company. Catering to you the Porter way guaranteed preeminent.
The Porter Foundation of Ohio
Theporterfoundationofohio@gmail.com
216-456-1530
1013 Rockside Road, Suite C
Seven Hills, OH