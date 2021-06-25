ADVERTORIAL
Meet The Valley Design Team!
Kathleen Bliss Goldfarb, ASID, NCIDQ is the veteran owner and director of Design of The Valley Design Team | Decorating Den Interiors. Kathleen and team are the area’s only award-winning, experienced residential and commercial design professionals offering concierge-level service, proud of their top credentials and a stellar record for over four decades. The team has recently expanded with the addition of designer, Suzanne Howe, PMP and marketing and resource specialist Kylie Emig. Together, this conscientious, passionate and innovative team will transform your ideas from inspiration to reality!
The team provides comprehensive service as your one-stop shop and always saves you time and mistakes, focusing on your priorities and value every step of the way. Consultations are available in-person and virtually as unique design solutions are developed, truly reflecting your personality, aesthetic and functional requirements.
Check out our clients’ words …
“It’s been a rewarding experience working together! Kathleen’s diligence and countless hours of research for fabrics, colors, shades, lighting to achieve our desired look was the key to our total satisfaction. Her years of experience protected us from making errors selecting durable fabrics for our furniture. She makes it fun to see it all materialize as we had envisioned! She’s made our house a home.”
Tom S.
“If you are seeking fun, knowledgeable interior designers, with an extraordinary eye for detail, customer satisfaction focused and a team who listens and collaborates with you to create the vision of your dreams, The Valley Design Team is your perfect partner.” Tony P.
“They respected my budget, stayed within my means and are truly talented with so many fine lines. They do it all! I am so happy, as are my guests!” Paula Y.
No project is too big or too small! We do it all!
Connect with us! Texts and calls are welcome!
The Valley Design Team
Decorating Den
440-668-2650